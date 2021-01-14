$283.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $283.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.20 million and the lowest is $281.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $258.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118,368 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 47.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 162,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

