2,351 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $64,000.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,508,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,048 shares of company stock worth $28,241,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.15. 337,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,181. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

