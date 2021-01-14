$210.02 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $210.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.78 million and the highest is $231.31 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $291.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $793.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.28 million to $812.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CL King raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. 229,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

