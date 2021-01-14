1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells $10,600,350.00 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 8th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 156,545 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,687,602.40.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 161.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 561,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 346,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

