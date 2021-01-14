1,763 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $123.73. The company has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

