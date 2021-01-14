1,474 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.84. 1,719,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,637. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

