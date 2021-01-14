1,415 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $161.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

