$121.38 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce $121.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.88 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $118.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $478.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $506.44 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 645,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.