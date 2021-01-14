$107.41 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $107.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.82 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $129.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $401.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $408.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $448.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.25 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

