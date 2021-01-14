100,000 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Urban Outfitters accounts for approximately 0.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 4,809,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

