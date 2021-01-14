0x Market Cap Hits $384.28 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. 0x has a market capitalization of $384.28 million and approximately $137.86 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.