$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $93.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.