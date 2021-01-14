-$0.90 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million.

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

