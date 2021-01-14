-$0.90 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million.

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.