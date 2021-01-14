$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. II-VI reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIVI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.68. 1,938,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,631. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

