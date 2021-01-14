$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NYSE CBU traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

