-$0.59 EPS Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.76). Epizyme also posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 752,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

