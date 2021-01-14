$0.47 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 438,896 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,316,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

