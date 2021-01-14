$0.03 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.23. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 514,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020,610. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

