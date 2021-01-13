ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.64. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 117,161 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

