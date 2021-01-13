Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $114,251.12 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $114,251.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

