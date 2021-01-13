Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Shares of ZM opened at $356.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $74,937,633. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

