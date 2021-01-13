Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after buying an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $74,937,633. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $356.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.45, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

