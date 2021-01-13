Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZDPY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.54.
About Zoned Properties
