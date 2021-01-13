Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZDPY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development and services firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of properties in the United States. It primarily provide specialized real estate services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

