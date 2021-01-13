Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce sales of $56.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. ZIX reported sales of $50.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $217.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.29 million to $217.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.