Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $666.65 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $666.65 million and $128.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053307 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002741 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002724 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014205 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,127,903,580 coins and its circulating supply is 10,836,436,427 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

