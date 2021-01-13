Zetacoin Market Capitalization Tops $105,483.28 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $105,483.28 and approximately $4,969.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.98 or 0.01392083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00618790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051293 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00175771 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,209,765 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

