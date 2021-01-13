ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 24.1% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $643,451.95 and $1.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001582 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008323 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

ZENZO's total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

