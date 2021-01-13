Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Buy

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne is driven by strength in Semiconductor Test and System Test businesses. It continues to benefit from growing memory market exposure, robust Test demand and a strong product lineup. The company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain positives. Additionally, management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design wins. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Teradyne’s sluggish HDD business due to a slowdown in the PC market poses a major concern. Further, weakness in the mobility test market also remains a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

TER traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $139.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

