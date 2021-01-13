Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Buy

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of REPH opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 140.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

