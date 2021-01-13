Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to “Strong-Buy”

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IIN opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.