Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to “Buy”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 16,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,730. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

