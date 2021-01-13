Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equillium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equillium presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equillium by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

