Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Buy

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENVA. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE ENVA opened at $25.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

