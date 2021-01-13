Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Buy

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

