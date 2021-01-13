Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.