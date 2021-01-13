Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 765,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 670,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

