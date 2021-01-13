Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

