Zacks Investment Research Lowers Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Leju from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

LEJU stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $328.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

