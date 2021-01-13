Zacks Investment Research Lowers La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.93. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after buying an additional 710,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.