Zacks Investment Research Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Hold

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FSK stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.62. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,873,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $6,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

