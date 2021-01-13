Zacks Investment Research Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CAE by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CAE by 1,742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,760 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

