Zacks Investment Research Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 95,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

