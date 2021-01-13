Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Sell

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CCHGY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. 1,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

