Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Hold

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $276.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Within the United States, BD's Diagnostic Systems unit witnessed strong revenue growth due to COVID-19 testing. The company continues to see solid demand for its products that support the global COVID-19 response, especially the recent launch of its COVID-19 rapid point-of-care antigen test. The company saw revenue growth in the BD Life Science segment. Both domestic and international revenues increased year over year in the quarter under review. A plethora of recent regulatory approvals instill optimism. BD exited fiscal 2020 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, decline across the other two core segments during the quarter is concerning. Contraction in gross and adjusted operating margins raises concern. Over the past year, shares of BD have underperformed its industry.”

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,086. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.33. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after purchasing an additional 294,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

