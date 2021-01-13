Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $22.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.46 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,362,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 1.47.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.