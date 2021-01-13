Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.84. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $298.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

