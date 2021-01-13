Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 806,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

