Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.