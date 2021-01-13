Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $12.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $50.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.44 million to $54.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMSI. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMSI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

