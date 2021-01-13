Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $389.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.16. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

